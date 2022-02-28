Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL opened at $32.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

