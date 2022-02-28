Brokerages Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.09. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aris Water Solutions.
Shares of NYSE:ARIS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 7,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,374. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52.
