Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to announce $152.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.02 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $480.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $491.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $453.95 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $478.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLE traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.73. 553,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,282. The company has a market cap of $716.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

