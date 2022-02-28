Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.27. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after buying an additional 2,639,187 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,895,000. 140 Summer Partners LP grew its position in International Game Technology by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,413,000 after buying an additional 955,108 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,511. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.