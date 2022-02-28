Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 21,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after purchasing an additional 348,421 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in M.D.C. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.