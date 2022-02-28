Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

RMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.26. 4,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,855. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.05. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,654 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

