Brokerages Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price at $44.60

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,428,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. 2,993,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

