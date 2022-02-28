Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) PT at C$54.67

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

TSE:BOS opened at C$35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$945.29 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.83. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.