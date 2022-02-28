Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) PT at C$67.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$67.15 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$54.42 and a 52-week high of C$68.17. The stock has a market cap of C$60.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.169 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.10%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

