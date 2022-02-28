Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $142.18

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.18.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

GH traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,437. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

