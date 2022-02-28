Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,028,551 shares of company stock worth $15,488,228 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
About Par Pacific (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
