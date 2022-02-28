Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,028,551 shares of company stock worth $15,488,228 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

