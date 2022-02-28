Brokerages Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT at $28.88

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRGB stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 459,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,085. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

