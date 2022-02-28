Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 1,350.70

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350.70 ($18.37).

Several research firms have commented on SGRO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.84) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.82) to GBX 1,450 ($19.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.65) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,294 ($17.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,316.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,305.02. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.51).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

