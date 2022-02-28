Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.14) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

