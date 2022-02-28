Brokers Offer Predictions for PetIQ, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for PetIQ’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

PETQ stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720 over the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.