Brokers Set Expectations for VICI Properties Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after buying an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after buying an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

