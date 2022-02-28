Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.290-$2.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bruker by 3,479.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bruker by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

