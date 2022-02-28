BTIG Research Trims CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price to $65.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

CareDx stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. CareDx has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $4,545,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 16.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 89.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,645 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

