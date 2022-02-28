Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BLDR opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

