Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLDR opened at $72.72 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

