Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $2,000.00 at Truist Financial

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q1 2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $48.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $59.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,063.86.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,587.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,765.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cable One will post 53.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

