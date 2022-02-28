Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Lip Bu Tan Sells 400 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $152.93 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after buying an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.