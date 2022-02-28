California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

CRC stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $41.23. 886,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,275. California Resources has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $14,955,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in California Resources by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

