California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 28,167 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 921.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 702,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,841,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 579,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 421,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UNIT opened at $12.75 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.