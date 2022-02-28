California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.53 Million Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,603 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skillz were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 659.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $19,148,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $3.07 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.