California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.73 Million Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,264 shares of company stock worth $25,592,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

