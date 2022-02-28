California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heska were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $142.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.46 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average of $198.51.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

