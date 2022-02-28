California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.40 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

