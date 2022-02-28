California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,684 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEL opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.