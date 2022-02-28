California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,580 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 155,696 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

