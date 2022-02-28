California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 897 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

