Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 182,675 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 164.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,675 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,104. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 19.53%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.
About Novartis (Get Rating)
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.