Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 182,675 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 164.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,675 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,104. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.