Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.33. 34,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,833. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

