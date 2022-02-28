Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.68. 3,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average of $252.49.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

