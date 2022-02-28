Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 9,653 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,986. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

