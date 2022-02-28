Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,212,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 96,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,803,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Cameco stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

