Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.11.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

