Camping World Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camping World in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE:CWH opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. Camping World has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Camping World by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Camping World by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Camping World by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 78,865 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 139,824 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.