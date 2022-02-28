Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.19% and a net margin of 4.03%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78,865 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.