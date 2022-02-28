Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

Shares of CM traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $132.48.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.