Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.53 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 27,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $140.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.71. The stock has a market cap of $270.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

