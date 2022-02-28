Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVV opened at $434.29 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.91.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
