Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $434.29 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.