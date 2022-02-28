Cape ANN Savings Bank Makes New $429,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $12,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $150.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

