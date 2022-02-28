Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$48.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

TSE:CPX opened at C$38.82 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.51.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

