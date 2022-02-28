Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,815,000 after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $191.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.