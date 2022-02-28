Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

