Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,182 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,821,000 after buying an additional 258,513 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

