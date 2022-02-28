Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 657,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 510,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 515,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO opened at $52.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.