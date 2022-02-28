Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $517.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

