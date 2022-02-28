Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 569 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

